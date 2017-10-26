Lat Am trio keep new issues racing

Chilean pulp and paper company Arauco particularly caught the eye with a $900m dual-tranche trade on Thursday that attracted $3.5bn of orders, while Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) became the second Lat Am lender in a week to take advantage of demand for local currency paper....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.