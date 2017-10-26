Watermark
Lat Am on edge as Venezuela drags heels

Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA left bondholders clueless on Thursday evening as to whether it would make a $985m amortisation and interest payment on time on Friday, with some calling the chances of a large and ugly default no better than a coin toss, writes Oliver West.

  • By Oliver West
  • 26 Oct 2017

PDVSA’s 2020s had dropped to around 82/83 cents on the dollar by Thursday’s close, the day before the first amortisation payment was due, as the company gave no signal as to whether the funds would arrive.

Both the oil company and sovereign have missed coupon payments in the last ...

