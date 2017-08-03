Adcop and Apicorp print range of dollar maturities with ease
Two issuers from the Middle East this week printed dollar deals with ease this week, covering a range of maturities from five to 30 years and demonstrating demand across the whole curve.
Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (Adcop; also known as the Habshan–Fujairah pipeline), a wholly owned subsidiary and strategic asset of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc), launched a $3bn dual tranch deal on Thursday, with coupons set at the tight end of final guidance and books in excess
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.