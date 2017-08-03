Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Adcop and Apicorp print range of dollar maturities with ease

Two issuers from the Middle East this week printed dollar deals with ease this week, covering a range of maturities from five to 30 years and demonstrating demand across the whole curve.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 05:45 PM
Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (Adcop; also known as the Habshan–Fujairah pipeline), a wholly owned subsidiary and strategic asset of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc), launched a $3bn dual tranch deal on Thursday, with coupons set at the tight end of final guidance and books in excess ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 58,365.41 268 9.78%
2 HSBC 56,177.75 304 9.41%
3 JPMorgan 51,869.78 222 8.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 28,350.83 112 4.75%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,810.63 130 4.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,535.27 50 14.35%
2 JPMorgan 14,700.64 50 12.03%
3 HSBC 14,549.34 34 11.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,722.47 40 8.78%
5 Santander 9,920.26 39 8.12%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,332.11 83 12.86%
2 Citi 22,825.06 79 12.06%
3 HSBC 16,678.68 64 8.81%
4 BNP Paribas 10,065.46 30 5.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,941.95 27 5.25%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,889.27 24 8.54%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,624.57 11 7.76%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.67%
4 UniCredit 2,551.02 18 7.54%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.80%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,732.51 158 22.98%
2 ICICI Bank 5,213.34 134 10.21%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,994.71 137 9.78%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.17%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,490.67 60 4.88%