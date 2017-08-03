Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Glencore buys Ukraine assets of EN+ as partnership deepens

The $1.5bn flotation of EN+, the aluminium and power company controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, in London and Moscow is coming during a hot time for the aluminium market and will help to seal a partnership between Russian producer Rusal and Glencore.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:45 PM

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are global coordinators on the IPO and BMO Capital Markets, Gazprombank, Société Générale and UBS are bookrunners.

The price range has been set at $14 to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 368,858.61 1367 9.17%
2 JPMorgan 325,815.47 1478 8.10%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 320,745.73 1116 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 247,319.27 796 6.15%
5 Barclays 235,723.32 906 5.86%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,047.57 166 6.51%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.91%
4 BNP Paribas 28,721.66 173 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.53%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,645.62 85 9.08%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,581.44 84 7.29%
3 Citi 16,290.64 97 7.16%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.92%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,300.42 77 6.29%