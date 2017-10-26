Tullett Prebon goes electronic for the London Metal Exchange

Tullett is introducing an algorithmic matching system called tpMATCH to aide derivatives trading on the LME.
The system is tailored for trading “broken-dated carries”, which are positions held across multiple dates. Such positions can be time consuming, costly and risky for traders.“We believe tpMATCH will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.