Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Goshawk returns to Schuldschein as dollar market grows

Goshawk, the Irish aircraft lessor, is returning to the Schuldschein market, a year after its $95m debut last October. While borrowers seeking dollar Schuldscheine are few and far between, the product is growing popular among Asian lenders with natural dollar needs — which might spark the interest of a wider range of borrowers.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:30 PM

Goshawk Aviation launched a triple tranche Schuldschein on Tuesday, offering lenders five, six and seven year dollar debt. Pricing margins are 160bp-180bp, 170bp-190bp, 180bp-200bp over Libor.

Goshawk had held non-deal roadshows in Hong Kong and Taipei, which were well attended, where a further Schuldschein issue was considered, alongside ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 319,065.40 1099 10.75%
2 JPMorgan 285,436.49 1015 9.61%
3 Citi 200,113.20 620 6.74%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 161,625.86 747 5.44%
5 Barclays 115,408.30 492 3.89%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,666.99 10 11.57%
2 Citi 3,086.50 9 9.74%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,760.98 12 8.71%
4 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ICBC 2,637.92 7 8.32%
5 China Development Bank Corp 2,162.50 2 6.82%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,951.43 72 7.15%
2 BNP Paribas 16,147.56 104 6.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,057.92 58 5.60%
4 HSBC 13,482.80 87 5.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,920.94 75 5.15%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,047.57 166 6.51%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.91%
4 BNP Paribas 28,721.66 173 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.53%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%