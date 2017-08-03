Webhelp clicks lev loan market for tighter margin

Webhelp, a KKR portfolio business, was one of the first repricing deals in the European leveraged loan market in January. But it will not be the last one this year.“This is the situation, issuers keep pocketing savings,” said a leveraged finance banker working on some ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.