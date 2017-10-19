Weibo snags $800m in biggest debut convertible

The Twitter-like Chinese social media platform was up 136% when it launched the trade on Wednesday morning Hong Kong time.Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, the same two banks that led its IPO in 2014, opened books for $700m worth of paper, along with a greenshoe of $100m. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.