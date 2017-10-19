Watermark
Weibo snags $800m in biggest debut convertible

Weibo Corp delighted investors on Thursday with an $800m print in the equity-linked market, the largest convertible bond by a debut US-listed Chinese issuer.

  • By John Loh
  • 01:30 PM

The Twitter-like Chinese social media platform was up 136% when it launched the trade on Wednesday morning Hong Kong time.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, the same two banks that led its IPO in 2014, opened books for $700m worth of paper, along with a greenshoe of $100m. ...

Asian polls & awards