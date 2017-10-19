Mongolia’s $800m liability exercise a blow-out

The Caa1/B-/B- rated sovereign extended its debt profile by issuing a new $800m bond that benefited from renewed support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the country.Although the country’s GDP growth rebounded to 5.3% during the first half of 2017 compared to 1.2% last year, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.