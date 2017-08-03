Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Adcop launches $3bn with books at $11bn

Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, a wholly owned subsidiary and strategic asset of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc), has launched its $3bn dual trancher on Thursday with coupons set at the tight end of final guidance and books in excess of $11bn. Though an analyst said the levels offered looked fair, he said he was disappointed by the lack of transparency into Adnoc offered by the note.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 01:15 PM

Final price guidance had been set earlier in the day at 3.7% yield area for the $837m 12 year tranche and 4.65% area for the $2.2bn amortising 30 year. Initial price guidance had started on Wednesday morning in London at 3.9% yield area and 4.8% yield area respectively.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 58,365.41 268 9.78%
2 HSBC 56,177.75 304 9.41%
3 JPMorgan 51,869.78 222 8.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 28,350.83 112 4.75%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,810.63 130 4.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,535.27 50 14.35%
2 JPMorgan 14,700.64 50 12.03%
3 HSBC 14,549.34 34 11.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,722.47 40 8.78%
5 Santander 9,920.26 39 8.12%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,332.11 83 12.86%
2 Citi 22,825.06 79 12.06%
3 HSBC 16,678.68 64 8.81%
4 BNP Paribas 10,065.46 30 5.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,941.95 27 5.25%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,889.27 24 8.54%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,624.57 11 7.76%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.67%
4 UniCredit 2,551.02 18 7.54%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.80%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,732.51 158 22.98%
2 ICICI Bank 5,213.34 134 10.21%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,994.71 137 9.78%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.17%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,490.67 60 4.88%