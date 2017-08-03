Adcop launches $3bn with books at $11bn

Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, a wholly owned subsidiary and strategic asset of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc), has launched its $3bn dual trancher on Thursday with coupons set at the tight end of final guidance and books in excess of $11bn. Though an analyst said the levels offered looked fair, he said he was disappointed by the lack of transparency into Adnoc offered by the note.