Chi-Med boosts ADS add-on to raise $300m

The drug-making arm of Hong Kong-listed conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings turned up after US markets closed on Tuesday with 9.9m primary shares and a base fundraising target of $262m.But the offer also had a 15% greenshoe of another 1.5m primary shares, which (after a short wall-crossing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.