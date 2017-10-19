Second time lucky for PFC as it picks trio for $300m

In its RFP, the company said it was looking for $200m, with a $100m greenshoe, which it will now be exercising as liquidity from the lead banks is enough to cover the amount, said a banker close to the situation. Each bank is believed to be committing $100m....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.