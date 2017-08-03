Watermark
Go to Asia edition

United brings EETC securitization to market

United Airlines is selling the ‘B’ notes of an enhanced equipment trust certificate (EETC) offering to fund the purchase of 18 aircraft early this week, as investor demand for aircraft ABS continues to heat up.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:30 PM

The deal follows on the heels of strong investor demand and favorable conditions for the aviation sector in 2017. EETC offerings are backed by principal and interest payments from a single carrier, and are collateralized by a bankruptcy remote pool of the company’s aircraft. 

Book runners Credit Suisse, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,665 23 12.97
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.25
3 BNP Paribas 3,715 15 7.23
4 Barclays 2,853 9 5.55
5 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 99,514.10 280 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 92,153.61 267 12.03%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 72,661.39 222 9.49%
4 JPMorgan 52,367.24 169 6.84%
5 Credit Suisse 41,885.89 127 5.47%