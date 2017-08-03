Watermark
JP Morgan scoops BASF tap with aggressive backstop

JP Morgan made an aggressive manoeuvre in the equity-linked bond market on Tuesday night, by placing a $250m tap of BASF’s innovative bond with warrants, having outbid other banks, including Deutsche Bank, which had structured and led the original deal.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 07:00 PM

The German chemical company’s $600m bond in March was the first equity-neutral convertible to have an American exercise option, meaning investors can choose to convert it at any point during its life.

This and several other structuring features made it, a banker at the lead said at ...

