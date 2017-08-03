MOCA gets strong reception despite widening at the top

Sole arranger, Deutsche Bank priced the £172.8m Aa3/AA(L) class ‘A’ notes rated by Moody’s and DBRS at 70bp over one month Libor. The spread was initially set at the 65bp area and then revised to 68bp-70bp. The bonds have a weighted average life of 1.1 years.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.