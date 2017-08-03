Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MOCA gets strong reception despite widening at the top

The senior class of P2P Global Investments’ MOCA 2017-1 marketplace loan ABS transaction priced at the wide end of guidance, though the final spreads further down the capital stack point to a strong execution for the deal.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:30 PM

Sole arranger, Deutsche Bank priced the £172.8m Aa3/AA(L) class ‘A’ notes rated by Moody’s and DBRS at 70bp over one month Libor. The spread was initially set at the 65bp area and then revised to 68bp-70bp. The bonds have a weighted average life of 1.1 years.

The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,665 23 12.97
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.25
3 BNP Paribas 3,715 15 7.23
4 Barclays 2,853 9 5.55
5 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 99,514.10 280 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 92,153.61 267 12.03%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 72,661.39 222 9.49%
4 JPMorgan 52,367.24 169 6.84%
5 Credit Suisse 41,885.89 127 5.47%