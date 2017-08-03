Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Greencoat UK Wind bags £340m to buy more wind farms

Greencoat UK Wind, the wind farm operator managed by Greencoat Capital, has raised £340m to invest in new assets, after a fully marketed share sale on the London Stock Exchange.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

RBC Capital Markets was bookrunner, as it has been on all the six previous capital increases by the fund since its £260m IPO in March 2013, which it also led alongside Barclays.

Greencoat UK Wind placed 290.6m new shares, a 28% capital increase, at 117p a share. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 367,175.76 1361 9.18%
2 JPMorgan 323,865.49 1471 8.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 319,276.25 1109 7.98%
4 Goldman Sachs 237,791.89 793 5.94%
5 Barclays 234,635.06 903 5.86%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,047.57 166 6.51%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.90%
4 BNP Paribas 28,696.80 173 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.53%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,059.41 82 8.89%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,581.44 84 7.35%
3 Citi 16,219.15 96 7.19%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,300.42 77 6.34%