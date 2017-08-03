Watermark
Nordea to become SI for FX and interest rate derivs

Nordea on Wednesday announced that it would become a systematic internaliser for FX and interest rate derivatives and cash bonds under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:45 PM

Nordea anticipates being ready to be an SI from January 3, the implementation date for the towering European transparency legislation.

Systematic internalisers, investment firms that execute client orders on their own accounts, existed under the old MiFID regime, but uptake by firms was low, leading to less transparency than ...

