Early birds pick WorkWave LBO loans

Industrial & Financial Systems (IFS) closed the loan funding for the acquisition of WorkWave without further syndication on Wednesday, proving the market is still keen on small size offerings amid a raft of large deals.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:15 PM

IFS, the Swedish business software developer owned by EQT, will turn North America into its largest market after buying New Jersey’s WorkWave, which has some 7,300 clients mostly in the US. The agreement was signed last month. 

IFS has financed the operation with a deal of below ...

