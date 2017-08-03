Deutsche repeats sub-benchmark success with Mercialys

Watermark
With the benchmark corporate bond market pausing ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, Deutsche Bank has sold its second sole-led sub-benchmark deal of the week — a €150m 10 year new issue for the property subsidiary of Casino, the French retailer.

Deutsche had been the only bookrunner on a €100m tap of Engie’s recent 20 year bond on Tuesday, increasing the deal size to €850m.

Mercialys, rated BBB by Standard and Poor’s, has previously sold two benchmark bonds. It debuted in the bond market in 2012 with a

