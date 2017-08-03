PRA takes aim at MA in Solvency II rethink
In the first of a series of proposals for consultation on implementing the Solvency II regulatory regime in the UK, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has highlighted a number of potential changes to how the Matching Adjustment (MA) is calculated and regulated.
Matching Adjustment provisions in the EU’s Solvency II directive give insurers favourable treatment for holding certain long-term assets whose cash flow matches that of certain liabilities. The MA adjusts the relevant risk-free interest rate when an insurer designates a portfolio of assets to match a portfolio of insurance
