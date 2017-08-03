Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Adcop guides for $3bn dual trancher

Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, a wholly owned subsidiary and strategic asset of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc), has released initial price thoughts on a $3bn dual tranche senior unsecured bond and intends to print the note on Thursday.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 12:45 PM

The $800m 12 year bullet tranche is being talked at 3.9% yield area and the $2.2bn 30 year amortising tranche at 4.8% yield area.

JP Morgan, MUFG, First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC are joint global-coordinators and bookrunners on the Reg S/144A deal. BNP ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 57,679.23 265 9.73%
2 HSBC 55,947.13 302 9.44%
3 JPMorgan 51,649.81 221 8.71%
4 Deutsche Bank 28,130.86 111 4.74%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 24,584.20 177 4.15%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,535.27 50 14.35%
2 JPMorgan 14,700.64 50 12.03%
3 HSBC 14,549.34 34 11.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,722.47 40 8.78%
5 Santander 9,920.26 39 8.12%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,112.14 82 12.80%
2 Citi 22,605.09 78 12.00%
3 HSBC 16,678.68 64 8.85%
4 BNP Paribas 10,065.46 30 5.34%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,721.98 26 5.16%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,889.27 24 8.54%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,624.57 11 7.76%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.67%
4 UniCredit 2,551.02 18 7.54%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.80%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,487.91 155 22.82%
2 ICICI Bank 5,161.62 132 10.26%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,750.11 134 9.44%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.28%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,469.67 59 4.91%