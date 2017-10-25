Watermark
Fed grants banks stay of execution on unpopular capital tweak

The US Federal Reserve has delayed implementing a highly unpopular record-keeping tweak that many clearing banks had feared would increase their institutions’ capital buffers by 50bp.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 25 Oct 2017
On Monday night, the Fed postponed proposed changes to its Banking Organization Systemic Risk report form — FR Y-15. The Fed has extended the deadline for compliance to March 31 2018. The proposed record-keeping requirement would force banks to count cleared derivatives transactions towards their global systemically important ...

