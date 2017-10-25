Fed grants banks stay of execution on unpopular capital tweak
The US Federal Reserve has delayed implementing a highly unpopular record-keeping tweak that many clearing banks had feared would increase their institutions’ capital buffers by 50bp.
On Monday night, the Fed postponed proposed changes to its Banking Organization Systemic Risk report form — FR Y-15. The Fed has extended the deadline for compliance to March 31 2018. The proposed record-keeping requirement would force banks to count cleared derivatives transactions towards their global systemically important
