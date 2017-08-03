BGK boasts book over €1.1bn

BGK had released initial price guidance earlier in the day at mid to high 70bp over swaps and later refined that talk to 70bp-75bp over. It tightened again to 70bp area over swaps before launching at 68bp over.The deal was sold at 99.821 with a 1.625% coupon. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.