Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

Covered bonds hoover up demand despite historically tight spreads

Although covered bond spreads are close to their historic tightest levels, investors remained keen buyers this week in both in the primary and secondary markets. ABS issuers are filling up the calendar for the rest of the year, while the FIG market more generally is looking ahead to tomorrow’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

  • By Bill Thornhill, Jasper Cox, Sam Kerr
  • 12:15 PM
Traders are not convinced the covered bond market will tighten further but acknowledged that there was still keen interest from buyers looking for offers. However because market makers fear a reversal they are holding little trading inventory, causing the secondary market to become more prone to technical squeezes. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 11,002.23 56 6.34%
2 UniCredit 8,402.79 67 4.85%
3 BNP Paribas 7,918.03 38 4.57%
4 Commerzbank Group 7,902.43 50 4.56%
5 LBBW 7,738.70 45 4.46%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 96,717.41 377 7.30%
2 Citi 89,809.36 502 6.78%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 83,787.14 329 6.33%
4 Goldman Sachs 80,823.47 442 6.10%
5 JPMorgan 76,164.92 364 5.75%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 77,642.79 387 11.50%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,317.92 276 9.97%
3 Morgan Stanley 66,314.67 270 9.82%
4 JPMorgan 63,159.52 276 9.36%
5 Goldman Sachs 60,068.20 369 8.90%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.82%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.75%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.09%
4 Commerzbank Group 4,830.70 19 5.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.84%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,144.21 24 13.25%
2 HSBC 8,738.18 35 12.66%
3 BNP Paribas 4,721.16 25 6.84%
4 Citi 4,398.19 35 6.37%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 6.27%