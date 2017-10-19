China Literature thrills investors with $1.1bn IPO

The Tencent-backed e-book seller and digital publisher kicked off bookbuilding on Monday. The float is offering 151.4m shares, of which 89.8% are primary. There is also a 15% greenshoe of 22.7m secondary shares.An 11-strong team of bookrunners are marketing the shares at HK$48-HK$55 each. The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.