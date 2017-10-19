BOC Aviation dives through curve with 10 year tap

The original issuance of the $500m 3.5% 2027s was priced in September, part of a $1bn dual-trancher, with the other portion being a 2.75% 2022 line.The reopening of the 2027s was well timed. US Treasuries yields have risenin recent weeks, but on Tuesday morning, joint bookrunners BOC International, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.