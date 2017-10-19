Allotments out for $500m BNI loan

Among the six mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners United Overseas Bank retained the largest amount, at $83.33m. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp kept $50m, HSBC $40.67m, while Bank of Tokyo-Mistubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas and Westpac kept $30m each.The lead arranger title was taken by three banks. Of them, Axis ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.