Reliance Nippon opens Rp15bn IPO as NIA sets price range
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has launched a three day bookbuild for its up to Rp15.4bn ($236.3m) IPO, after securing a third of the offer with a group of anchor investors.
The issuer is selling 61.2m shares at Rp247-Rp252, giving the deal a size of Rp15.1bn-Rp15.4bn. The offer
comprises 24.5m primary shares and 36.7m secondary, provided by its two shareholders. India-listed Reliance Capital holds 51% of the issuer, while the rest is in the hands of Japan’s Nippon
