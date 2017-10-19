Mongolia switches into new 5.5yr

[Updated at 4pm HKT on Wednesday October 25 with results for the tender offer.]
Joint bookrunners Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan announced initial price guidance for the new 144A/Reg S 5.5 year bond at 6.125% area, on Wednesday morning Asia time.Mongolia is looking to issue ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.