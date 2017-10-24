Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US CMBS to slow next year after busy 2017

The US CMBS market has surprised to the upside in 2017, with year to date issuance set to surpass full year 2016 volumes and spreads touching their tightest levels since 2014. However, the outlook for 2018 is looking less clear on the back of fewer loan maturities and a slowdown in commercial real estate transaction volume.

  • By Max Adams
  • 24 Oct 2017
Year to date, $67bn of CMBS has been priced and investors are eyeing another $10bn of potential deals through the end of the year. Meanwhile, triple-A super senior conduit CMBS paper is trading in the area of 78bp over swaps, the tightest levels since the second half of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,665 23 12.97
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.25
3 BNP Paribas 3,715 15 7.23
4 Barclays 2,853 9 5.55
5 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 99,250.27 279 13.04%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 92,153.61 267 12.10%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 72,661.39 222 9.54%
4 JPMorgan 52,367.24 169 6.88%
5 Credit Suisse 41,885.89 127 5.50%