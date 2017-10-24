Signet outsources subprime portfolio to Genesis
Jewelry retailer Signet Jewelers is outsourcing the servicing of its subprime loan portfolio to Genesis Financial Solutions, as part of a broader plan to trim its balance sheet.
GlobalCapital
reported in May that the company announced the sale of 55% of its credit portfolio
, with a gross value of $1bn, to Alliance Data, which will take on a seven year agreement to provide credit to Signet customers. The proceeds of the sale will go towards repaying Signet’s $600m
