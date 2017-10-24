Watermark
Go to Asia edition

In cooler market, 2i Rete Gas pockets €550m, Engie €100m

Euro corporate bond issuance was much cooler on Tuesday after Monday’s fireworks. “Maybe everybody parties on day one and is a bit hung over on day two,” mused one syndicate banker.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 24 Oct 2017

The main deal was for 2i Rete Gas, the second largest gas distribution group in Italy, which made its bond debut in 2014.

Besides this, there was a sterling debut for Catalyst Housing and a €100m green bond tap by Engie.

A benchmark deal from 2i Rete ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 143,182.93 629 7.01%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 127,099.87 583 6.22%
3 Citi 115,737.19 613 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 94,848.38 401 4.64%
5 Barclays 90,564.22 401 4.43%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 25,205.70 116 8.84%
2 Barclays 21,637.64 85 7.59%
3 Deutsche Bank 19,215.30 80 6.74%
4 HSBC 17,745.90 80 6.23%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 16,081.95 88 5.64%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,988.32 51 7.60%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,851.83 48 7.43%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,236.76 54 6.65%
4 Credit Suisse 4,633.16 52 5.88%
5 Citi 4,412.98 34 5.60%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,278.08 235 10.60%
2 Citi 24,061.64 191 8.42%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,183.88 205 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 21,207.87 149 7.42%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.74%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 56,596.43 205 6.89%
2 BNP Paribas 54,616.02 178 6.65%
3 Barclays 54,353.83 178 6.61%
4 Citi 49,249.02 159 5.99%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 46,424.44 160 5.65%