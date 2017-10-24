Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Wind Tre sweeps through European HY market with €7.3bn stormer

Wind Tre, the Italian telecoms company, issued its €7.3bn senior secured bond deal on Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule, and priced all four tranches at the tight end of guidance.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 24 Oct 2017

“When it’s a familiar name, European investors just pile up on it,” said a banker at one of Wind’s bookrunners.

They did. Ahead of the final terms, a high yield investor also suggested that large funds would be eager to play in Wind’s jumbo deal, as some of them ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,951.43 72 7.21%
2 BNP Paribas 15,800.30 101 6.35%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,057.92 58 5.65%
4 HSBC 13,442.80 86 5.40%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,920.94 75 5.19%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,988.32 51 7.60%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,851.83 48 7.43%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,236.76 54 6.65%
4 Credit Suisse 4,633.16 52 5.88%
5 Citi 4,412.98 34 5.60%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,278.08 235 10.60%
2 Citi 24,061.64 191 8.42%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,183.88 205 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 21,207.87 149 7.42%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.74%