DB leads €125m tail-swallow for Liberbank foundations

Deutsche Bank is tonight leading a block trade so that three foundations that are among the largest shareholders in Liberbank can 'tail-swallow', meaning sell some of their stakes to finance subscription to Liberbank's €500m rights issue.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 24 Oct 2017

Citigroup is co-global coordinator on the trade.

The details of the rights issue were announced today. The subscription price in the deal is €0.25 a share and the ratio is 41 new shares for every 19 held, or 2.16 to one.

Fundación Bancaria Caja de Ahorro de Asturias, Fundación Bancaria ...

