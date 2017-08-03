Euro ABS issuers flood primary pipeline
A slew of European ABS deals are moving through the pipeline this week, with Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios (UCI), BMW Bank, P2P Global Investments Alba Leasing and Unipol Banca offering up deals to investors.
UCI has mandated joint leads and arrangers BNP Paribas
and Santander
to market Spanish RMBS Prado 5 with a view to pricing this week. UCI last visited the market in March when it priced €305m of similarly rated senior notes at 46bp over three month Euribor.
