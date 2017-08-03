Watermark
Euro ABS issuers flood primary pipeline

A slew of European ABS deals are moving through the pipeline this week, with Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios (UCI), BMW Bank, P2P Global Investments Alba Leasing and Unipol Banca offering up deals to investors.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:15 PM
UCI has mandated joint leads and arrangers BNP Paribas and Santander to market Spanish RMBS Prado 5 with a view to pricing this week. UCI last visited the market in March when it priced €305m of similarly rated senior notes at 46bp over three month Euribor. ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,665 23 12.97
2 Citi 5,781 17 11.25
3 BNP Paribas 3,715 15 7.23
4 Barclays 2,853 9 5.55
5 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 99,250.27 279 13.04%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 92,153.61 267 12.10%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 72,661.39 222 9.54%
4 JPMorgan 52,367.24 169 6.88%
5 Credit Suisse 41,885.89 127 5.50%