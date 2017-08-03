Watermark
ESMA approves FCA's commodity derivative position limits

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has agreed to position limits proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for nine commodity derivative markets, deeming them consistent with Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation (MiFID II/MIFIR).

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:00 PM

ESMA analysed the supply and demand situation for each commodity, determining whether product was perishable, what standard was deliverable at each market and any other sources of deliverable supply.

The authority calculated traders' position limits as a proportion of potential deliverable supply calculations.

This proportion was ...

