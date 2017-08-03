Watermark
Ablynx seeks $170m Nasdaq listing after drug success

Ablynx, the Belgian biopharmaceutical firm, is seeking to raise about $170m by obtaining a second listing in the US, following positive momentum in the development of a new drug designed to combat a life-threatening blood clotting disorder.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03:30 PM

Ablynx is seeking to issue 9.17m new shares, of which 7.86m will be placed as American Depositary Shares, listed on Nasdaq and offered to investors in the US and Canada. The ADSs represent one ordinary share each. It is also selling 1.3m ordinary shares to European investors.

