Apax reveals Takko’s triple-C refi to fearless HY

Year to date high yield bond volumes in European currencies have cheered bankers’ spirits. New high yield bond sales have reached €74bn, some €24bn more than last year for the same period, according to JP Morgan data.But at the weaker end of the credit spectrum, issuance has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.