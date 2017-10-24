Watermark
Kengeter in hot water after prosecutor resumes probe

Exchange and clearing house operator Deutsche Börse and its CEO Carsten Kengeter are back in hot water after a multi-million euro settlement offer over alleged insider trading was thrown out by Frankfurt’s local court on Monday. Senior public prosecutor in Frankfurt, Nadja Niesen, told GlobalCapital on Tuesday that the court rejected the prosecution's attempts to settle the case by means of a "monetary penalty".

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 24 Oct 2017


This means that Frankfurt’s public prosecutor’s office has resumed its investigation into insider trading allegations surrounding Kengeter’s purchase of €4.5m worth of Deutsche Börse shares in December 2015, two months before the exchange operator revealed it was in talks with the London Stock Exchange over a potential merger.

