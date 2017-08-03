Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

FIG green bond activity soars in 2017

With Swedbank the latest to mandate for a green bond last week, the total issuance of green bonds by financial institutions in euros could double 2016’s total. At the same time, Oekom Research said that banks made up a higher proportion of its sustainable investment universe than any other sector.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 12:00 PM

So far in 2017 financial institutions have issued 10 unsecured green bonds in euros, totalling €5.4bn. This compares with six deals in 2016 totalling €3bn.

Swedbank is on a roadshow from Wednesday to Friday for a €500m deal, which would bring this year's volumes to more than ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 10,856.90 55 6.30%
2 UniCredit 8,379.23 66 4.86%
3 BNP Paribas 7,918.03 38 4.60%
4 Commerzbank Group 7,805.13 49 4.53%
5 LBBW 7,738.70 45 4.49%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 96,135.23 376 7.34%
2 Citi 84,976.88 498 6.49%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 83,537.64 328 6.38%
4 Goldman Sachs 80,248.79 441 6.13%
5 JPMorgan 76,164.92 364 5.81%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 73,003.66 384 11.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,317.92 276 10.16%
3 Morgan Stanley 65,732.49 269 9.92%
4 JPMorgan 63,159.52 276 9.53%
5 Goldman Sachs 59,493.52 368 8.98%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.82%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.75%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.09%
4 Commerzbank Group 4,830.70 19 5.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.84%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,144.21 24 13.25%
2 HSBC 8,738.18 35 12.66%
3 BNP Paribas 4,721.16 25 6.84%
4 Citi 4,398.19 35 6.37%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 6.27%