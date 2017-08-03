Watermark
Glimmer of hope as corporate A-list head for sustainable path

One of the most comprehensive efforts to measure corporate sustainability suggests that a group of leading firms are 31% of the way to cutting their carbon dioxide emissions enough to give the world a chance of avoiding warming of no more than 2C. That is, if they hit current targets.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 01:45 AM

“We need emissions to peak by 2020 and to be net zero by mid-century,” said Marcus Norton, chief partnerships officer and general counsel at CDP, the carbon disclosure organisation, in London. “It’s a challenge, but it’s really encouraging that companies are rising to that challenge.”

The companies concerned are ...

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 HSBC 5,947.80 39 6.54%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 5,749.11 37 6.32%
3 JPMorgan 4,997.57 34 5.50%
4 Citi 4,754.93 22 5.23%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,504.45 27 4.95%