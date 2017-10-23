Scorching demand gives Danone record hybrid, Verizon, P&G great terms

The European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme may be drawing towards the evening of its days, but investors have no fear for the morrow — or at least, have decided fear can be put off until some time in the mists of next year.“This hasn’t just been ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.