Arqiva eyes FTSE 100 inclusion with £1.7bn London IPO

In a statement, Arqiva said it planned to raise £1.5bn of primary proceeds via a flotation in November. The 15% greenshoe is the only secondary component of the IPO.Arqiva is owned by a consortium of investors. Frequency Infrastructure Communications Assets, which is 86% owned by the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.