Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Emaar Development ends Dubai drought with $2bn IPO

Another long-awaited IPO kicked off on Monday when Emaar Properties, the United Arab Emirates real estate company, launched the spin-off of its flagship property development business, albeit with a smaller deal size than initially expected.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 23 Oct 2017

In an intention to float document, Emaar Properties said it would sell a 20% stake in Emaar Development on the Dubai Financial Market in November.

That may surprise prospective investors hoping for greater liquidity, because when the deal was first announced in June, Emaar Properties said it ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 358,291.38 1348 9.06%
2 JPMorgan 320,704.66 1461 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 318,128.31 1104 8.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 236,643.87 789 5.98%
5 Barclays 231,197.41 895 5.84%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,007.57 165 6.53%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.51%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.93%
4 BNP Paribas 27,920.60 169 5.21%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.55%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,745.92 80 8.85%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,334.63 83 7.32%
3 Citi 15,972.34 95 7.16%
4 UBS 15,487.17 60 6.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,053.61 76 6.30%