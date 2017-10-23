Watermark
FCA fines BAML £34.5m on trade reporting

The FCA has imposed its first fine for failure to report derivatives trades under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 23 Oct 2017

The UK watchdog fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch £34.5m for failure to report 68.5 million transactions over two years. Sources told GlobalCapital, this points toward a broader cultural shift within the FCA.

Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight stressed the importance of transparency under ...

