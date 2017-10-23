Watermark
AFD to hit road for green roadshow

Agence Française de Développement will go on tour to market its newly established climate bonds programme in preparation for a euro deal with a tenor between five and 10 years.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 23 Oct 2017

Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale will arrange a series of meetings across Europe commencing on October 31.

AFD sold its only green bond in 2014, raising €1bn of 10 year paper with a 1.37% coupon.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,947.80 39 6.54%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 5,749.11 37 6.32%
3 JPMorgan 4,997.57 34 5.50%
4 Citi 4,754.93 22 5.23%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,504.45 27 4.95%