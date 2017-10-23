AFD to hit road for green roadshow

Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale will arrange a series of meetings across Europe commencing on October 31.
AFD sold its only green bond in 2014, raising €1bn of 10 year paper with a 1.37% coupon....
