Active managers perform better than passive, UBS argues

The idea that active equity fund managers habitually underperform their benchmarks after costs has become a cliché of financial journalists, and has even begun to influence regulators. But a new study by UBS attacks the idea with data.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 23 Oct 2017

The research, led by Michael Werner, is based on analysis of more than 27,000 mutual funds in Europe over the past 20 years. “Active managers, as a group, have outperformed their benchmarks (after fees) by an average 42bp per annum since 2000,” the report found.

Active managers had ...

