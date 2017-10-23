Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Long-awaited ESM dollar debut hits screens alongside 10 year dollar mandates

The European Stability Mechanism is finally set to come to market to sell its first ever dollar bond, lining up for a transaction on Tuesday alongside two SSAs looking to access the rare 10 year dollar tenor.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 23 Oct 2017

Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan will act as leads for the ESM's $3bn no-grow five year Reg S/144A benchmark. Initial price thoughts were set at 12bp area over mid-swaps. 

European Investment Bank’s $3bn five year from October 11 was the main pricing reference, according to a head of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,773.39 25 9.05%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.19%
3 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.39%
4 Barclays 14,014.48 21 7.13%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.78%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 48,143.17 117 11.92%
2 Citi 45,631.49 117 11.30%
3 HSBC 32,619.65 76 8.08%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,796.56 92 7.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 26,169.34 61 6.48%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,369.73 94 7.26%
2 UniCredit 32,161.79 106 7.22%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,301.28 81 7.02%
4 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 6.95%
5 Barclays 30,125.25 71 6.76%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 86,363.02 489 7.38%
2 Citi 86,161.20 295 7.36%
3 HSBC 75,912.57 258 6.48%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 62,681.73 193 5.35%
5 Barclays 59,041.67 186 5.04%