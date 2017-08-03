ICE closes deal, adds BAML fixed income indices to its stable

The company first announced an agreement with BAML to acquire the indices in June, promising to complete the transaction by the second half of 2017. With the acquisition, assets under management held against ICE’s fixed income index offering will total almost $1tr, according to the company.ICE’s indices ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.