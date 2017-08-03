Watermark
ICE closes deal, adds BAML fixed income indices to its stable

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the exchange and clearing house operator, on Sunday revealed it had added Bank of America’s fixed income index platform to its ICE Data Services offering.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11:45 AM

The company first announced an agreement with BAML to acquire the indices in June, promising to complete the transaction by the second half of 2017. With the acquisition, assets under management held against ICE’s fixed income index offering will total almost $1tr, according to the company.

