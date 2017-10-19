Yes Bank to settle for $250m from Taiwan loan

CTBC Bank, Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan, and Mega International Commercial Bank were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of its loan, which they distributed on a best efforts basis.GlobalCapital Asia reported on October 11 that Yes Bank would be hiking the loan amount. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.